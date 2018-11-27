Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Extends double-double streak
Thompson scored 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 40 minutes during Monday's 102-95 loss to the Timberwolves.
Matched up against Karl-Anthony Towns, Thompson held his own, recording his fourth straight double-double and 10th of the season -- eight of which have come in the last 10 games. With Kevin Love (foot) potentially not returning to the lineup until after Christmas, Thompson will continue having to shoulder the load for the Cavs on the glass.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Matches career highs in boards and assists•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leads team with 22 points Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Puts together another double-double Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in loss to Magic•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country