Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Extends double-double streak

Thompson scored 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 40 minutes during Monday's 102-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Matched up against Karl-Anthony Towns, Thompson held his own, recording his fourth straight double-double and 10th of the season -- eight of which have come in the last 10 games. With Kevin Love (foot) potentially not returning to the lineup until after Christmas, Thompson will continue having to shoulder the load for the Cavs on the glass.