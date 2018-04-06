Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Fails to record a stat in win

Thompson failed to attempt a shot and had no rebounds or blocks during Thursday's 119-115 win over the Wizards.

This was the second straight game in which Thompson has failed to record a shot attempt. Since returning from his ankle injury on Mar. 21, Thompson has been averaging more rebounds (7.9) than points (3.0) and, in addition, he is averaging a career worst 5.8 points per game this year.

