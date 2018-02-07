Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Flirts with double-double Tuesday
Thompson notched 12 points (6-9 FG) and nine rebounds across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 116-98 loss to the Magic.
Besides a goose egg a few games ago, Thompson has been fairly consistent in his starting role as he is a good bet for eight to 10 points per game and the same total in total rebounds on a given night. Unfortunately, despite Thompson's decent play and efficiency, the Cavs continue to be woeful as a team, so things may continue to be shaken up as the All-Star break approaches.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scoreless in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting at center Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play limited minutes Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...