Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Flirts with double-double Tuesday

Thompson notched 12 points (6-9 FG) and nine rebounds across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 116-98 loss to the Magic.

Besides a goose egg a few games ago, Thompson has been fairly consistent in his starting role as he is a good bet for eight to 10 points per game and the same total in total rebounds on a given night. Unfortunately, despite Thompson's decent play and efficiency, the Cavs continue to be woeful as a team, so things may continue to be shaken up as the All-Star break approaches.