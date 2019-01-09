Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Game-time decision

Thompson (foot) is a game-time decision Wednesday against the Pelicans, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Thompson felt some soreness in his foot ahead of Wednesday's game and will work out beforehand to determine if he'll play. With Larry Nance (knee) also out, look for Ante Zizic and Channing Frye to see boosted run if Thompson's unable to go.

