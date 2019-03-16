Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Goes through shootaround

Thompson (foot) went through the Cavaliers' shootaround Saturday and could return for Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Thompson has been sidelined for 24 consecutive games due to a foot injury. Coach Larry Drew wants to see how his body responds this afternoon after his participation in shootaround before determining his status for Saturday's game. Still, the big man will likely be eased back into the swing of things should he ultimately be given the green light. Check back closer to tip-off for an update on his status.