Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Grabs 12 boards in loss

Thompson finished with nine points (3-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes Friday against the Jazz.

After grabbing only wo boards in his return from injury, Thompson returned to form, snatching double-digit rebounds for the 18th time this year. Thompson has had a fantastic year scoring and rebounding, and while his ceiling is capped by his lack of production in other categories, he's a monster at his two specialities, averaging 12.0 points and 11.3 boards on the year.