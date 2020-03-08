Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Grabs 13 board in return
Thompson managed nine points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 victory over the Nuggets.
Thompson returned after missing the last three games due to a minor knee concern. With Andre Drummond (calf) on the sidelines, Thompson slotted straight into the starting lineup where he had an immediate impact. His value has been on the decline since Drummond arrived, although he is still someone to consider in standard formats, at least until Drummond is back on deck.
