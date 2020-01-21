Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Grabs 22 boards in loss

Thompson posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 22 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's loss to New York.

While the Cavaliers were unable to notch a win, Thompsons vacuumed up a season-best 22 boards. The performance came after three-straight sub-par outings where he'd managed just 17 points, 24 rebounds and four blocks in 86 total minutes. The veteran center's played well this season and is averaging a career-best 12.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 block in 31.8 minutes per game. With the trade deadline looming, Thompson could be on the move to a contender in the next couple of weeks.