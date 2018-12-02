Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Grasps 19 boards Saturday

Thompson finished with 18 points (6-15 FG, 6-6 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 loss to the Raptors.

Thompson recorded another double-double Saturday, continuing his strong season. On a Cavaliers roster with very little to be excited about, Thompson has been a pleasant surprise in both reality and fantasy. He has nullified basically all of the value people were hoping would fall to Larry Nance, and despite the lack of defensive numbers, needs to be on a roster everywhere.