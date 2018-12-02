Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Grasps 19 boards Saturday
Thompson finished with 18 points (6-15 FG, 6-6 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 loss to the Raptors.
Thompson recorded another double-double Saturday, continuing his strong season. On a Cavaliers roster with very little to be excited about, Thompson has been a pleasant surprise in both reality and fantasy. He has nullified basically all of the value people were hoping would fall to Larry Nance, and despite the lack of defensive numbers, needs to be on a roster everywhere.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts double-double in Boston•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Extends double-double streak•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Matches career highs in boards and assists•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leads team with 22 points Saturday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.