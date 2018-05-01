Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Headed to bench for Game 1 vs. Toronto
Thompson will come off the bench for Game 1 against the Raptors on Tuesday.
Thompson made his first appearance in the starting five during the postseason in Game 7 against the Pacers on Sunday, going off for an impressive 15-point, 10-rebound double-double across 35 minutes. However, the Cavaliers are shifting towards a smaller lineup against the Raptors for Game 1 of the semifinals, so LeBron James and Kevin Love will hold down the power forward and center spots, respectively, while Thompson comes off the bench. Despite the demotion, coach Tyronn Lue already reported that Thompson is expected to see a bigger role in the semifinals, so his playing time may not take a huge hit.
