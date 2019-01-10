Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Healthy, starting Wednesday

Thompson (foot) will start Wednesday against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Thompson determined he'd play after going through a pre-game workout. The veteran center had developed mild foot soreness after Tuesday's game against Indiana, but appears to be fully recovered. Thompson's had a fantastic year, scoring and rebounding at career-best rates, and putting up 11.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.0 minutes per game on the season.