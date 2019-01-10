Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Healthy, starting Wednesday
Thompson (foot) will start Wednesday against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Thompson determined he'd play after going through a pre-game workout. The veteran center had developed mild foot soreness after Tuesday's game against Indiana, but appears to be fully recovered. Thompson's had a fantastic year, scoring and rebounding at career-best rates, and putting up 11.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.0 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Game-time decision•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Huge night on boards•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Not on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in loss to Pelicans•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Grabs 12 boards in loss•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.