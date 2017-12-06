Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Hopeful to return this week

The Cavaliers hope to have Thompson (calf) back before the end of the week, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

While the Cavs will hold Thompson out of Wednesday's matchup with the Kings, the hope is that he'll be able to return to action Friday in Indianapolis or Saturday, when the team returns home to host Philadelphia. Thompson hasn't played in more than a calendar month thanks to a strained left calf, and it's unclear what his role will be, especially considering Cleveland has ripped off 12 straight victories with a smaller lineup featuring Kevin Love at center. Regardless of whether or not he starts, expect Thompson to be eased back into action over the next week or so.