Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Hopeful to return this week
The Cavaliers hope to have Thompson (calf) back before the end of the week, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
While the Cavs will hold Thompson out of Wednesday's matchup with the Kings, the hope is that he'll be able to return to action Friday in Indianapolis or Saturday, when the team returns home to host Philadelphia. Thompson hasn't played in more than a calendar month thanks to a strained left calf, and it's unclear what his role will be, especially considering Cleveland has ripped off 12 straight victories with a smaller lineup featuring Kevin Love at center. Regardless of whether or not he starts, expect Thompson to be eased back into action over the next week or so.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Could return next week•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for month with calf injury•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Set for further testing•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leaves Wednesday's game with calf strain•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will continue to start at center•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.