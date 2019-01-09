Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Huge night on boards

Thompson accrued 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes Tuesday against Indiana.

Thompson cleaned up on the glass, snagging 12 of his 13 rebounds on the defensive end of the court. Tuesday marked his fourth game back from an extended absence, although he hasn't had a hard time getting back into the swing of things. Thompson has brought down 11 or more boards in each of his previous three matchups, and he's tacked on three blocks along with eight assists over that span.