Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Invisible in loss Sunday
Thompson had a solitary rebound in one minute of playing time during Sunday's 98-80 loss to the Pacers.
Thompson saw his game time drop to basically nothing during Sunday's loss, leaving his role moving forward a little questionable. Even when he has seen minutes, he has certainly not been a fantasy relevant player for the majority of the season.
