Thompson is finalizing a deal with the Cavaliers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Entering his age-32 season, Thompson will provide the Cavaliers with some veteran leadership and frontcourt depth. He's not guaranteed to be in the rotation, however, and he's unlikely to make a big fantasy impact. Thompson will compete with Damian Jones for backup minutes behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

