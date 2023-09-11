Thompson is finalizing a deal with the Cavaliers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Entering his age-32 season, Thompson will provide the Cavaliers with some veteran leadership and frontcourt depth. He's not guaranteed to be in the rotation, however, and he's unlikely to make a big fantasy impact. Thompson will compete with Damian Jones for backup minutes behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
More News
-
Lakers' Tristan Thompson: Left off injury report•
-
Lakers' Tristan Thompson: Won't debut Sunday•
-
Lakers' Tristan Thompson: Signing with Lakers•
-
Bulls' Tristan Thompson: Starting regular-season finale•
-
Bulls' Tristan Thompson: Ejected late in Thursday's loss•
-
Bulls' Tristan Thompson: Reverts to bench•