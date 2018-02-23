Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Just misses double-double Thursday
Thompson scored 12 points (6-7 FG) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 loss to the Wizards.
He just missed his fourth double-double of the season. Thompson's rebounding has been shaky lately -- he's pulled down more than five boards in only three of seven games in February -- and while his spot in the Cavs' lineup in secure, his weak production makes him a tough player to roster in most fantasy formats.
