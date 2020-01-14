Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Keeps double-double train going
Thompson put up 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes Monday in the Cavaliers' 128-99 loss to the Lakers.
Following his massive 35-point, 14-rebound Jan. 9 in Detroit, Thompson hasn't let his foot off the gas much in either of the past two games, adding a pair of double-doubles to his ledger. A lack of high-end defensive stats production and poor free-throw shooting put a cap on Thompson's overall upside, but he's doing enough at the moment to keep himself relevant in 12-team, eight- and nine-category leagues.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores career-high 35 points•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expects to play vs. Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Could return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...