Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Keeps double-double train going

Thompson put up 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes Monday in the Cavaliers' 128-99 loss to the Lakers.

Following his massive 35-point, 14-rebound Jan. 9 in Detroit, Thompson hasn't let his foot off the gas much in either of the past two games, adding a pair of double-doubles to his ledger. A lack of high-end defensive stats production and poor free-throw shooting put a cap on Thompson's overall upside, but he's doing enough at the moment to keep himself relevant in 12-team, eight- and nine-category leagues.