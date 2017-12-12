Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Labeled questionable Tuesday

Thompson (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

News broke Monday that Thompson is expected back Tuesday, though he's being labeled as questionable, rather than probable. He has gone through full-speed scrimmages at recent practices, however, which is certainly a good sign. More word on his status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day. If he does play, he will reportedly come off the bench.

