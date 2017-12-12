Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Labeled questionable Tuesday
Thompson (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
News broke Monday that Thompson is expected back Tuesday, though he's being labeled as questionable, rather than probable. He has gone through full-speed scrimmages at recent practices, however, which is certainly a good sign. More word on his status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day. If he does play, he will reportedly come off the bench.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected back Tuesday, will come off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Hopeful to return this week•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Could return next week•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for month with calf injury•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...