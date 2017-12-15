Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Late scratch Thursday

Thompson, who was expected to play during the first half, will now be sidelined for Thursday's game against the Lakers after experiencing soreness in his calf during pregame warmups, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.

Thompson saw just six minutes in the Cavaliers' game against the Hawks on Tuesday, so his absence Thursday shouldn't throw too much of a wrench into the team's rotation. Channing Frye could see additional run off the pine, however.