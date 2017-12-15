Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Late scratch Thursday
Thompson, who was expected to play during the first half, will now be sidelined for Thursday's game against the Lakers after experiencing soreness in his calf during pregame warmups, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
Thompson saw just six minutes in the Cavaliers' game against the Hawks on Tuesday, so his absence Thursday shouldn't throw too much of a wrench into the team's rotation. Channing Frye could see additional run off the pine, however.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will only play in first half Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Sees six minutes in Tuesday's return•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will make return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Labeled questionable Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected back Tuesday, will come off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Friday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.