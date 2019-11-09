Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leads charge in win over Wizards
Thompson scored a team-high 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-100 win over the Wizards.
Seven different Cavs scored in double digits in this one, but Thompson led the way while also making an impact defensively. The veteran big now has seven double-doubles in eight games to begin the season and, if nothing else, Thompson is solidifying his value as a trade chip should the front office decide to move him rather than try to re-sign him in the offseason.
