Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leads team with 22 points Saturday

Thompson had 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 99-98 loss to Chicago.

Thompson led the team with 22 points to go with 12 rebound, putting up yet another double-double. He appears locked in as the starting center with Larry Nance moving over to the power forward position. Whilst his fantasy value is basically tied to rebounds, he has been scoring the ball relatively well with the Bulls certainly lacking in that area. Given his recent playing time, Thompson should be owned in standard leagues.