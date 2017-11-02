Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leaves Wednesday's game with calf strain
Thompson suffered a left calf strain during Wednesday's game against the Pacers and will not return, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
Thompson was able to walk off the floor under his own power, though had a noticeable limp in doing so. It appears he's avoided anything serious with it being listed as a strain, though more testing will likely be performed following the game just to be sure. Tentatively consider Thompson questionable ahead of Friday's game against the Wizards. Thompson finished Wednesday's contest with two points (1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 18 minutes.
