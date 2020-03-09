Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leaves with eye injury, won't return
Thompson will not return to Sunday night's game due to a right eye injury, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Thompson suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Spurs, and he exited the game after playing eight minutes and posting two points and three rebounds. Consider Thompson day-to-day as Tuesday's game in Chicago -- the start of a six-game road trip -- approaches.
