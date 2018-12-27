Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Listed as out Friday

Thompson (foot) will not play Friday against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Thompson returned to practice Thursday, and he appears to be close to making his return. While it won't be Friday, Thompson's return may arrive early in January. Once he's cleared, he'll presumably rejoin the Cavaliers' starting five.

