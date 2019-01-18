Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Listed out for Friday

Thompson has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz due to left foot soreness.

It's unclear as to when Thompson's injury cropped up, but he'll be on the shelf Friday night as a result. With Larry Nance (knee) also out, Ante Zizic figures to receive the start at center. Given the description of Thompson's ailment, he figures to have a shot to return during the second half of his team's back-to-back Saturday against Denver.