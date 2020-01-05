Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Listed out Sunday
Thompson (illness) is listed as out Sunday against the Timberwolves.
Thompson came into the day battling an illness, and it'll keep him out of the lineup, leaving the Cavs fairly shorthanded up front. With Larry Nance already out, expect John Henson to be thrust into a larger role.
