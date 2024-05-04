Thompson posted two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one block across 12 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to the Magic in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Thompson played as the primary backup behind Evan Mobley, something that Cleveland fans may be hoping will not happen again. Other than providing additional size, Thompson rarely has much of an impact on the court in the late stages of his career. Jarrett Allen (ribs) will almost certainly be doing everything possible to make it back for Game 7.