Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Logs 37 minutes

Thompson posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal during 37 minutes of action in the Cavaliers' 100-98 win over the Hornets on Wednesday night.

Thompson hit two free throws late to extend the Cavs' lead and the Cavs needed every point they could get to counter Terry Rozier's scoring barrage. Thompson is averaging a career-high 13.3 points per game this season. He is also third in the league in offensive rebounds and accumulated another four Wednesday.