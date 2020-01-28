Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Logs double-double in 26 minutes
Thompson collected 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-100 win over the Pistons.
Thompson was extremely efficient as a scorer while logging his 22nd double-double through 45 appearances this season. The 28-year-old big man is having his best individual year, as he's managing career-high per-game averages in points, boards and assists and remains a valuable option across all fantasy formats.
