Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Matches career highs in boards and assists
Thompson tallied 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 21 rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-89 win over the Hornets.
Thompson matched career highs in boards and assists. Moreover, the game was such a blowout that he didn't need to play heavy minutes, which likely helps Thompson's odds of delivering another solid showing in Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards.
