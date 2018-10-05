Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: May be held out of Saturday's game
Thompson may be rested for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Coach Ty Lue confirmed that he'll rest a number of veterans Saturday, including Kevin Love and Kyle Korver, but he stopped short of committing to holding Thompson out of action. Consider Thompson questionable until further notice.
