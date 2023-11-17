Thompson is averaging 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.1 steals in 9.2 minutes over nine contests this season.

Thompson has seemingly overtaken Damian Jones as the backup big man, as Thompson has four games with at least 11 minutes since the turn of the month. Expect the 32-year-old center to continue his bench role behind Jarrett Allen for the foreseeable future.