Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: No official timetable

Thompson (foot) is without a firm return timetable, Cleveland.com reports. "Any time you are dealing with injury, injuries respond different ways with certain people," coach Larry Drew said. "We are going to continue to let him take his time until he's ready come back out. Not until then. We are not going to take any chances with anything. Just allow him to heal."

Drew's words don't exactly offer a ton of insight into when Thompson might be back, but he'll remain out Thursday and it sounds as though the Cavs are prepared for him to miss additional time. Thompson admitted that he returned too quickly from his initial foot injury earlier in the season, but this time around he'll exercise more caution. "When he's back practicing and going through a full contact practice and when he comes back the next day and says, 'Everything is good. I feel good and there are no setbacks' then he's deemed ready to play," Drew said. "That wasn't the case. He did have a contact practice, came back the following day and was a little sore, a tad sore, which tells us he wasn't ready. As I said before, we are going to allow it to take its course and not going to rush it."