Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Non-factor in Wednesday's loss

Thompson finished with just one point to go with six rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 96-83 loss to Boston.

After some strong performances of late, Thompson fell flat on Wednesday with a terrible Game Five effort. He had managed to keep Al Horford in check across both games in Cleveland but was unable to repeat this here as Horford certainly had the better of the matchup. In fact, Aron Baynes also managed to have a strong performance as Thompson was rendered obsolete. He will need to bounce-back on Friday if the Cavaliers are to stave off elimination and force a Game Seven back in Boston.