Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Non-factor in Wednesday's loss
Thompson finished with just one point to go with six rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 96-83 loss to Boston.
After some strong performances of late, Thompson fell flat on Wednesday with a terrible Game Five effort. He had managed to keep Al Horford in check across both games in Cleveland but was unable to repeat this here as Horford certainly had the better of the matchup. In fact, Aron Baynes also managed to have a strong performance as Thompson was rendered obsolete. He will need to bounce-back on Friday if the Cavaliers are to stave off elimination and force a Game Seven back in Boston.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in solid outing•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Confirmed starter for Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected to move into starting five•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Produces with extended Game 1 playing time•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles off the bench Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Headed to bench for Game 1 vs. Toronto•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....