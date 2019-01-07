Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Not on injury report
Thompson (foot) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Thompson missed Monday's practice due to a sprained foot, but his absence appears to have been precautionary. The issue -- which forced him to miss 10 games in December -- isn't expected to keep him from playing against the Pacers on Tuesday. In three games since returning, Thompson is averaging 10.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game.
