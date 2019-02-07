Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Not practicing yet
Thompson (foot) was spotted putting up shots off to the side during the Cavaliers' practice Friday but is without a clear timeline for a return, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Now three weeks removed from when he was first ruled out with the sprained left foot, Thompson has seemingly made limited progress in his recovery up to this point. Coach Larry Drew noted that Thompson will need to advance to full-contact practice before the Cavaliers will be able to pinpoint a target date for his return. At this stage, Thompson appears likely to remain out through the All-Star break and could be on track for a limited role with the Cavaliers upon returning. Kevin Love (toe) is expected to beat Thompson back from the injured list, and young bigs Larry Nance and Ante Zizic have both made compelling cases for earning consistent minutes.
