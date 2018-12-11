Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Nursing sprained foot
Thompson's (foot) X-rays came back negative and he's been diagnosed with a sprained left foot, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Thompson departed Monday's matchup with Milwaukee in the first half, although further tests revealed relatively good news. He figures to be a game-time decision for Cleveland's next contest Wednesday against the Knicks.
