Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Off injury report
Thompson (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
As expected, Thompson is set to rejoin the lineup Friday after being rested Wednesday against the Heat. Through 13 games this season, the big man is averaging 14.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.6 minutes per game.
