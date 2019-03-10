Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Officially out for Monday
Thompson (foot) won't play Monday against the Raptors, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Thompson failed to practice Sunday, so it's unsurprising that he's been ruled out of yet another contest. His next chance to return will come Tuesday at Philadelphia.
