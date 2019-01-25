Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Officially out Friday

Thompson (foot) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Thompson's absence hardly comes as a surprise after coach Larry Drew indicated Thursday that the team could take a cautious approach with the center as he works his way back from a sprained left foot. Drew admitted the injury could result in Thompson missing extended time, though at least for now, the Cavaliers appear set to evaluate him on a game-to-game basis rather than offering a firm timeline for his return. Ante Zizic has picked up most of the playing time at center while Thompson has been idle, but Zizic's minutes could take a hit Friday with Larry Nance (knee) on track to return from an eight-game absence.