Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Officially out Wednesday

Thompson (quadriceps) will not play Wednesday against the Thunder, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

This absence was expected after Thompson failed to go through the team's morning shootaround. John Henson is expected to pick up a start in place of Thompson, whose next chance to take the court -- assuming he isn't traded before Thursday's deadline -- will come Sunday against the Clippers.

