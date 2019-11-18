Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: One rebound shy of double-double

Thompson had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal during Sunday's 114-95 loss against the Sixers.

Thompson got off to a strong start this season, but he has cooled off in recent games -- he hasn't reached double-digit rebounds in three of his last four games, while averaging just 10.0 points per game over that span. He will remain as Cleveland's starting center Monday on the road against the Knicks.