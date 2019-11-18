Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: One rebound shy of double-double
Thompson had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal during Sunday's 114-95 loss against the Sixers.
Thompson got off to a strong start this season, but he has cooled off in recent games -- he hasn't reached double-digit rebounds in three of his last four games, while averaging just 10.0 points per game over that span. He will remain as Cleveland's starting center Monday on the road against the Knicks.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Delivers dud in Thursday's defeat•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leads charge in win over Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Another double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Third consecutive double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...