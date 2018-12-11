Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out 2-to-4 weeks

Thompson (foot) has been ruled out for 2-to-4 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Thompson suffered from a sprained left foot in Monday's game against the Bucks and did not return, and while X-rays did come back negative, the big man will still face a lengthy absence. With Thompson out of the lineup, look for Larry Nance to see the biggest boost in playing time, with Ante Zizic also likely to eanr more minutes in a reserve role.