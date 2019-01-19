Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out again Saturday
Thompson (foot) is out Saturday against the Nuggets.
Left foot soreness will prevent Thompson from playing in a second straight contest. Ante Zizic is a strong candidate to start again. He posted 15 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Friday.
