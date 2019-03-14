Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out again Thursday
Thompson (foot) won't play Thursday against the Magic, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
A sprained foot will keep Thompson sidelined for a 24th straight contest, and there hasn't been much information regarding when he may return. He should continue to be considered day-to-day, with his next chance to play arriving Saturday against the Mavericks.
