Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out again Thursday

Thompson (foot) won't play Thursday against the Magic, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

A sprained foot will keep Thompson sidelined for a 24th straight contest, and there hasn't been much information regarding when he may return. He should continue to be considered day-to-day, with his next chance to play arriving Saturday against the Mavericks.

