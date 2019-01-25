Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out another two weeks

Thompson (foot) will remain sidelined for about another two weeks.

Thompson has missed each of the last four games due to a sprained left foot, which is an injury that has been lingering since mid-December. After further testing, Cleveland has determined that the big man will need another two weeks off before having a chance to return to the floor. Given the current timeline, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cavaliers keep Thompson out through the All-Star break as a precautionary measure.