Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for month with calf injury
Thompson (calf) has been ruled out for a month, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Thompson left Wednesday's loss to the pacers with a calf strain and was unable to return, and further testing Thursday revealed a fairly serious injury that will leave the big man sidelined through the month of November. In his absence, coach Tyronn Lue may have to resort back to playing smaller lineups more often, likely resulting in more minutes for Jae Crowder at the power forward spot.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Set for further testing•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leaves Wednesday's game with calf strain•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will continue to start at center•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting at center Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.