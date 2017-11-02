Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for month with calf injury

Thompson (calf) has been ruled out for a month, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Thompson left Wednesday's loss to the pacers with a calf strain and was unable to return, and further testing Thursday revealed a fairly serious injury that will leave the big man sidelined through the month of November. In his absence, coach Tyronn Lue may have to resort back to playing smaller lineups more often, likely resulting in more minutes for Jae Crowder at the power forward spot.