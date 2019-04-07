Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for rest Sunday
Thompson will sit out Sunday's game against the Spurs for rest.
Thompson missed a large chunk of the season due to a foot injury, and the Cavaliers' coaching staff will opt to limit his overall workload. Kevin Love will be available, however, and he should take over much of Thompson's minutes.
