Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for rest Sunday

Thompson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards for rest purposes, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Thompson has played in just two of the last three games, seeing limited minutes in both contests as he continues to work his way back into game shape after missing more than a month with a calf injury. Coach Ty Lue will once again be as cautious as possible with his big man and will hold him out Sunday for additional rest. Thompson will likely be back as soon as Tuesday's tilt with the Bucks, though there's a good chance he remains limited in that game, which severely restricts his fantasy impact.