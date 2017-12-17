Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for rest Sunday
Thompson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards for rest purposes, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Thompson has played in just two of the last three games, seeing limited minutes in both contests as he continues to work his way back into game shape after missing more than a month with a calf injury. Coach Ty Lue will once again be as cautious as possible with his big man and will hold him out Sunday for additional rest. Thompson will likely be back as soon as Tuesday's tilt with the Bucks, though there's a good chance he remains limited in that game, which severely restricts his fantasy impact.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play limited minutes Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play in limited fashion•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will only play in first half Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...