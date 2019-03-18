Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out Monday
Thompson (foot) will remain out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Though it appears he is close to a return, it'll ultimately be the 26th consecutive game in which Thompson will be inactive for, as the former first-round pick continues to deal with a left foot sprain. Thompson's next chance at a return will be Wednesday against Milwaukee.
